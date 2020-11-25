Extreme Team honoring healthcare workers with annual light display in Cowley Park

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 4 News Now Extreme Team will once again be Making Spirits Bright this holiday season.

That’s right – the holiday lights will soon light up Cowley Park.

This year’s theme is “4 The Helpers” and will honor local healthcare workers for all they have done while on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Extreme Team is working with Avista to get everything ready for the big reveal on December 3.

