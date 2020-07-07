Extreme Team: Benji’s Bus

We first met Benji four years ago when he got adopted, and his love for buses hasn’t gone anywhere!

Benji has some medical and developmental issues, but when it comes to buses, he opens right up. That’s why the Extreme Team, along with the Wishing Star Foundation, have given Benji his very own 36-foot bus!

