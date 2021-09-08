Extra unemployment benefits end, job opportunities available

by 4 News Now Staff

Nam Y. Huh A hiring sign is shown in Downers Grove, Ill., Thursday, June 24, 2021. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits slid last week, another sign that the job market continues to recover rapidly from the coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 24,000 to 400,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, July 29, 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash.–The extra unemployment benefits ended this week for millions of Americans.

However, recruiters say if you’re looking for a job, now is the time. Washington’s economy increased by 22,700 jobs and unemployment decreased to 5.1-percent in July.

Aspen Personnel Service, Inc. says it hasn’t seen an increase due to unemployment benefits ending.

“It’s kind of been the same flow of candidates throughout the whole pandemic. We were experiencing a candidate shortage before the pandemic started, so after the pandemic, we’re still in a candidate shortage,” Aspen Personnel Service, Inc office manager and staffing specialist Katelyn Schlangen said.

Schlangen says they’re seeing candidates who have been out of the workforce for a long time. The recruiting agency specializes in higher-end roles such as legal and accounting offices.

Schlangen says it’s a candidate’s market right now.

Companies like Amazon are always hiring and industries for developers and sales professionals are currently booming during the pandemic.

“If you haven’t been working during the pandemic and you’re just now getting back to working again make sure your resume is updated and has all your recent contact information,” Schlangen said.

Schlangen says to always check your email and stay on top of returning phone calls and messages.

She also notes if you were doing anything during the pandemic such as volunteer work or activities related to your field, highlight them on your resume.

