Extra traffic expected in North Spokane for Chick-fil-A grand opening

SPOKANE, Wash. — The day has come! Chick-fil-A will open its doors on Tuesday morning at 6:30. The new restaurant is in North Spokane in an area that already has heavy traffic.

The store is off of Newport Highway, close to Division, or also known as the “Y.” Traffic is expected to be bad, but one nearby business doesn’t see the traffic as a horrible thing.

“We’re expecting it to be pretty busy,” said Peyton Sewell, general manager of Spokane Sip Nutrition. “We’re going to have another person here so we’ll have two people on.”

The local business believes the new fast food chain will create more foot traffic for Sip Nutrition.

“We’re excited that they’re here,” Sewell said. “We’re hoping to get some business, too, so a little stressed out, but overall excited.”

While they’re expecting the foot traffic, you can expect just traffic.

At least four Spokane police officers will be in the area to help with traffic for at least a few days.

“We’ll be trying to keep the flow of traffic through that — what’s basically a choke point to our community,” said Sgt. Terry Preuninger with the Spokane Police Department.

If you’re heading to Chick-fil-A, the restaurant is urging people to turn onto Holland Avenue, then turn right on Colton. Go down to Hoerner Drive and you’ll see Chick-fil-A on your right.

“While there are other ways that you could go around and get through there, even on a good day, it’s a place with a high volume of traffic at most times of the day,” said Preuninger.

Heading to work in the morning could be a problem. Here are two ways Spokane Police suggest:

If you’re going north, take Division going north. Take a right on Magnesium Road. You’ll run into Nevada Street where you’ll take a left.

You can also take Country Homes Boulevard and turn onto Wall Street going north. Take a slight right on Whitworth Drive. Turn right on Hawthorne Road to get back to Newport Highway.

Either way, Sewell hopes people will still support small businesses.

“We can definitely look at it and be stressed out if it’ll take business away, but our team is really good at looking at the positive and looking towards the hope of the business,” she said.

According to a grand opening supervisor with Chick-fil-A, they’re only offering drive-thru for now because of COVID-19. Indoor dining is currently closed in Washington.

Instead of giving away 100 free meals on opening day, the company said it will provide free meals for a year to 100 local heroes making an impact in Spokane.

“Additionally, the Chick-fil-A Foundation has partnered with Feeding America to donate $25,000 to support local communities for every new restaurant opening,” the company said in a press release.

Chick-fil-A will be open Monday to Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays.

