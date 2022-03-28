Exposed to COVID-19, how long should I isolate? CDC now has a calculator for that

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the guidelines for who needs to isolate and for how long have changed multiple times. Now, the CDC finally has an easy way to determine how long you should stay away from others if you’re exposed to the virus.

The quarantine and isolation calculator appeared on the CDC’s website last week.

It’s the type of tool that health experts say will help us navigate out of the pandemic. The more people test and quickly isolate if necessary, the sooner we’ll see an even greater reduction in cases.

You share basic information if you’ve been exposed or if you have symptoms. It asks if you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days, whether or not your vaccine status is up to date.

It also asks you to enter the date you would have been exposed to a positive case.

Ultimately, the calculator will tell you if you need to stay home, if you need to get tested and what to watch out for.

You can find a link to the tool here.

