Explosion at Oregon potato chip plant hurts 6

Umatilla County Fire District #1

HERMISTON, Ore.– An explosion at an Oregon potato chip plant sent six people to the hospital.

Umatilla County Fire District #1 said at about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday it responded to Shearer’s Foods, one of the largest potato chip plants in the area for reports of an explosion. Evacuations were put in place for the people who live south of the plant and a nearby hotel.

Firefighters said six people were hurt in the explosion and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the explosion was a portable boiler that was fueled by natural gas, according to Umatilla County Fire District #1.

Firefighters said this was the largest fire the district has responded to in the last decade.

