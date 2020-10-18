Explore these haunted spots around downtown Spokane!

SPOKANE, Wash. — To celebrate the spookiest time of the year, the Spokane Public Library has assembled a list of haunted places around downtown Spokane that are ripe for exploring!

The Library says their list is based off of local legends, historic newspapers and the works of local ‘ghostologist’ and historian Chet Caskey. Spooky locations include the Old Spaghetti Factory, the Bing Theater, Spokane Club and the Davenport Hotel!

If you decide to get the gang together to go exploring around downtown, you can also bring a custom Google map, which also shows all the haunted locations around the area.

The full list includes: