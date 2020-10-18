Explore these haunted spots around downtown Spokane!
SPOKANE, Wash. — To celebrate the spookiest time of the year, the Spokane Public Library has assembled a list of haunted places around downtown Spokane that are ripe for exploring!
The Library says their list is based off of local legends, historic newspapers and the works of local ‘ghostologist’ and historian Chet Caskey. Spooky locations include the Old Spaghetti Factory, the Bing Theater, Spokane Club and the Davenport Hotel!
If you decide to get the gang together to go exploring around downtown, you can also bring a custom Google map, which also shows all the haunted locations around the area.
The full list includes:
- The Steam Plant
- The Old Spaghetti Factory building
- Hotel Indigo (formerly The Otis)
- Oddfellows Building/Ella’s Supper Club
- Fox Theater
- Bing Crosby Theater
- The Davenport Hotel
- Peyton Building
- City Hall
- Post Street Bridge
- Spokane Club
- North Coast Life Insurance building (formerly Smith Funeral Home)
- Carnegie Library Building
