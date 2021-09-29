Explore the ‘Zoo in You’ with Mobius Discovery Center’s newest exhibit

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Even with kids back in person for school this year, the Mobius Discovery Center continues to be a place for some fun hands-on learning.

Kids of all ages can learn about animals, the environment, and now, the human body.

The Zoo in You exhibit invites guests of all ages to explore the fascinating and complex world inside us that is our microbiome — a dynamic, adaptable, and delicately balanced ecosystem much like any other found in nature.

The exhibit opened last Friday and was made possible by a variety of sponsors, including Providence Sacred Heart and Holy Family.

We’re live at the Mobius Discovery Center this morning showing you the newest exhibit: The Zoo in You 🦠 We’ll also go over COVID protocols if it’s been a while since you’ve been here and the STEAM kits you can still take home to continue learning from home! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/0Va1JGHmKK — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) September 29, 2021

Mobius STEAM Kits have also become popular with families, homeschool groups, and teachers.

Kits cover a variety of STEAM topics; Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math.

They come complete with instructions and supplies, and are designed for kids and families to do at home together.

One of the newest kits is the Broomstick Bash.

This Halloween, Mobius will not be able to host one of their favorite events of the year, Broomstick Bash, so they created a Spooktacular STEAM Kit for you do at home.

The kits can be ordered online and are $15 for members, $18 for non-members.

If you plan on visiting Mobius Discovery Center in person, don’t forget to wear a mask (ages 3+).

Mobius is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, see the official website.

