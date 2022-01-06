Experts warn of widespread natural avalanches

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Avalanche Center is expecting widespread natural avalanches as a result of Thursday’s snowstorm.

Avalanche warnings have been issued for almost all of the center’s forecast zones. Not only are avalanches expected to be widespread, some could be very large and destructive.

The Washington State Department of Emergency Management warns that these natural avalanches are big enough to bury people and cause death.

Idaho is also facing avalanche danger. U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia will be closed Thursday afternoon because of avalanche risk.

