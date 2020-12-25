Expect to wrap up Christmas Day with some snow!
SPOKANE, Wash. — We hope you’re staying warm on this chilly Christmas morning! We’ll be seeing snow this holiday, but not until later tonight.
Spokane is expected to get 1-2″ Friday evening, while Coeur d’Alene can expect 2-3″. A winter weather advisory goes into effect around 6 p.m. for areas north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene and will last through Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service is warning of hazardous weather in parts of east central Washington and North Idaho.
