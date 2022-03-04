Expect to continue paying more at the pump
Gas prices are rising to a level that America has not been seen in nearly 10 years.
The national average price for a regular gallon of gas climbed to $3.84 on Friday.
AAA says this is the highest it’s been since September 2012. Prices are rising at a pace America hasn’t seen since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Nine states are already paying more than $4 per gallon and the national average is expected to get there soon, too.
Gas prices are expected to continue to soar as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.
