Expect the unexpected in the NFL conference championships

by Will Wixey

Credit: AP, Reed Hoffmann

SPOKANE, Wash. — With two weeks away from Super Bowl 56, two of the biggest games of the year unfold on Sunday.

After a crazy divisional round last weekend, it might be tough for teams to match that same energy. With equally good teams going head-to-head, these championship games could end in so many different fashions.

It is hard to tell who has the upper hand between the Chiefs and the Bengals. Joe Burrow has put on a show for Cincinnati fans, guiding them to their first conference championship since 1988. The Chiefs, however, are in some familiar territory.

After barely squeaking by the Bills, Patrick Mahomes showed the world what he was capable of. Even with only 13 seconds left on the clock, he knew how to operate under pressure. However, Joe Burrow can do the same, as he is basically forced to scramble on every down he plays.

While the Bengals had an impressive win against the Chiefs in the regular season, who knows if they can replicate it in the postseason.

And the Rams and 49ers face off in the NFC West championship. The Cardinals looked promising in the wild card, but the Rams quickly abolished those playoff hopes. However they barely survived against the now-retired Tom Brady and the Bucs. The G.O.A.T. looked like he was about to make a greater comeback than he did in Super Bowl 51 against the Falcons, but the Rams prevailed.

The 49ers’ defense looked as dominant as ever before against the Packers. They shut down Aaron Rodgers in every way possible, cruising to the conference championship. The battle of California could prove to be an intense standoff between two of the best defenses in the league.

Again, the outcomes are unpredictable, but fans will definitely be in for a show on Sunday. While they are all Super Bowl caliber teams, postseason experience could prove to be vital in NFL’s brightest of lights.

