Expect sunny, slightly cooler temperatures heading into next week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures hit the 100’s in Spokane on Friday, but will steadily cool down heading into next week.

Highs are expected to hit 93 in Spokane on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with lows dipping into the 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies will make way for a clear afternoon. That sun will stay out for the rest of the week, with highs reaching reaching 96 on Sunday. See a full projected forecast HERE.

Cooler temperatures this morning and abundant cloudiness over much of eastern Washington & north Idaho suggest the triple digit heat will take a respite for a while. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/4LX4sIYEqN — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 1, 2020

