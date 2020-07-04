Expect sunny skies and warm weather this Fourth of July weekend

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a great day for a picnic, or maybe a dip in the lake.

This July 4th is shaping up to be a near-perfect day across the Inland Northwest in terms of weather, according to the National Weather Service.

You can expect dry conditions with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures could potentially reach the mid-80s, with lows dipping into the mid-40s.

In Spokane, temperatures should be in the mid-60s around 10 p.m. Saturday, just in time to catch a fireworks display.

If you're going to watch a firework display in the region, here are the expected conditions from 9 to 11PM. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/KCnYeLnNng — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 3, 2020

