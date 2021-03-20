Expect rain showers to ring in the first day of Spring

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first day of Spring will be met with light rain showers in the afternoon.

Other than a 30% chance of rain Saturday afternoon, you can expect a partly sunny day with highs reaching 53 degrees in Spokane.

Clouds will roll in Saturday evening and things will start to cool off for Sunday, with highs reaching 48.

It may be Spring, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of woods yet in terms of winter weather. A chance of rain and snow will return early Monday morning, though there’s little to no accumulation expected. LEARN MORE

