Expect more wet weather on Sunday – Matt

After a soggy Saturday, don’t expect a lot of improvement on Sunday. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day with a few thunderstorms possible on Sunday afternoon. There will be more breaks in the rain than what we had on Saturday, but it’s still going to be a wet day. Rain chances will stay high in the morning before gradually lowering during the afternoon.

Besides the rain, look for some patchy fog in the morning since there will be some breaks in the cloud cover overnight. Temperatures will again struggle to get to 60 degrees in the afternoon after we wake up in the 40s.

The chillier weather will be a theme all week, but it will be a lot sunnier than this weekend! The sun comes back in full force on Monday and will stick around for most of the workweek. Morning temperatures will stay in the 40s all week, while we’ll see afternoon highs rise to the upper 60s and low 70s starting on Tuesday.