Expect delays: Hatch Road Bridge closing for bridge deck replacement

Hatch Road bridge

SPOKANE, Wash.– Drivers who use the Hatch Road Bridge should get ready for some interruptions to their daily commute.

The City of Spokane said starting March 29, crews will start work on replacing the bridge deck. The project is expected to be finished by July 31. The bridge will be completely shut down during this time.

During construction, the right lane of northbound 195 will be closed. Hatch Road from Hangman Valley to the bridge will only be open to local traffic. You can find a map of planned detours here.

Anyone who lives or works near the construction and will have their property directly affected by it will be given a two-day notice. That includes if access will be impacted.

City leaders said the estimated cost of the project is $1,931,822.

You can find more about the project here.

Hatch Bridge Project Detour by Tasha Cain on Scribd

