Expect backups on eastbound I-90 near Stampede Pass this weekend

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

STAMPEDE PASS – Drivers on I-90 could experience up to 15 miles of backups near Stampede Pass this weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the right eastbound lane is closed to protect travelers from broken concrete panels. The closure is causing an extra half hour of travel time on eastbound I-90.

Drivers should avoid peak travel times and find alternate routes if available.

Work to repair the panels was scheduled for fall, but has been moved up.

