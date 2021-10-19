Expect another sunny day before wet weather returns – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

The rest of your Tuesday will be very mild with light winds. Hight temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Sunny again today
  • Temperatures will be above average
  • Rain showers expected Wednesday
  • Wet weekend ahead

Temperatures will be above average today with sunshine.

Expect cooler temperatures and clouds with morning rain on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Enjoy one more sunny and warm day today before the rain moves in.

Wednesday will see morning rain, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. We will get a break from the rain on Thursday.

Expect average temperatures in the mid 50s and rainy conditions through the weekend.

