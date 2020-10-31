Expect a warm, beautiful fall weekend throughout the region

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — What started out as a cool weekend will gradually warm up to be a beautiful fall day.

High’s in Spokane are expected to reach 49 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Air quality dropped to the ‘very unhealthy’ range on Friday as winds kicked up dust throughout the region. Those winds have since died down and Spokane’s Air Quality Index has returned to ‘good.’ You can expect clear, sunny skies throughout the day Saturday.

With cool start to the morning, today will warm up to be a very nice autumn day to get some outside chores done. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/wzv7Bf09kF — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 31, 2020

