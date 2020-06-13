Expect a rainy Saturday with potential thunderstorms rolling through the region

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rain will move through the Inland Northwest on Saturday, bringing the potential for isolated thunderstorms with it.

According to the National Weather Service, those storms could be accompanied by wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. There is also the potential for pea-sized hail.

Temperatures will reach 10-15 degrees below average on Saturday as a cold front moves through central Washington and into western Montana.

Rain showers with isolated embedded thunderstorms will move through portions of eastern WA this morning. Brief heavy rain, wind gusts to 30 mph and pea size hail is possible. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/SesIhZA0Ei — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 13, 2020

