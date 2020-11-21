Expect a mostly sunny weekend with a chance of snow Sunday evening

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s shaping up to be a beautiful Saturday!

Skies will stay mostly clear on Saturday with highs reaching the mid-40s in Spokane. You can expect some light fog to roll through the region Saturday evening.

A cool pleasant day is expected. Fog in the northern valleys will hopefully burn off for those areas to get some sunlight. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/YBNK7F8QSs — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 21, 2020

Things will get a little cloudier Sunday. Highs in Spokane are expected to reach 43 degrees, with lows reaching 30 degrees. According to the National Weather Services, there’s a 20 percent chance of snow forecasted for Sunday night.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.