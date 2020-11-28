Expect a mostly clear weekend across the Inland Northwest

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — It will be a mostly clear weekend across the Inland Northwest.

Highs will reach 43 in Spokane Saturday, accompanied by beautiful blue skies. You can expect some patchy fog to roll in around 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. That fog will stick around through Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies expected in the morning.

Those clouds should clear by Sunday afternoon, with highs once again reaching 43 in Spokane.

Light snow is expected for Monday.

Most locations in the Inland NW will experience a dry weekend although there will be a small chance of light snow early this AM across the ID Panhandle. A stronger system will deliver snow (possibly moderate near the Cascades) & breezy conditions on Monday. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/c2zxV8tgtU — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 28, 2020

