EXCLUSIVE: Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev on why news of his pro contract in Serbia came as a surprise to coaches, teammates

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

Filip Petrusev explains the surprise of his professional contract in Serbia Filip Petrusev for the slam.

The idea that Filip Petrusev might elect to play professionally was not a surprise, but the fact that his teammates and coaches had to find out over social media is another case of a sports media leak.

He talked exclusively to 4 News Now to explain.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.