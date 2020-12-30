EXCLUSIVE: Airway Heights inmate says he was forced to live with COVID-positive cellmate

Katerina Chryssafis

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – More than 1,400 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Airway Heights Corrections Center.

We’ve shared several stories of inmates telling us what it’s like inside there. On Tuesday, we spoke with one prisoner and his wife about their experience.

Amie Mata’s husband Joe has been in prison since 2011.

“It’s been really emotional mentally. You just get drained,” said Amie.

Joe Transferred to the AHCC in May, right in the middle of the pandemic.

“I can’t help him. I mean I want to, but it’s like, who do I turn to, who do I call?,” she said.

She soon found out her husband’s cellmate tested positive for COVID-19.

“They say they’re taking the right precautions, but when I talk to my husband I know it’s not the right precautions,” Amie said.

Fearing for his own safety, Joe filed a complaint to the Washington Department of Corrections.

“We let the facility know that he’s positive and I’m not, so can we get moved into different cells? They said no, so I had to stay with him for 10 days even though he was positive,” said Joe.

He believes he’s not the only one.

“There’s probably like 30 or 40 cells that I can count that are single cells. I’m sure those people are in the same position that I was in and was forced to live with somebody who was positive when they were negative,” said Joe.

4 News Now reached out to the Department of Corrections for clarification. They gave us a statement saying in part, “In order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the facility, Airway Heights implemented what is referred to as, Rapid Movement Protocol.”

Still, Joe and his wife are left wondering why it took them 10 days to put that protocol into action.

“They pretty much forced me to do that and I’m sure they forced a lot of other people to have to live with inmates who were positive. I believe that’s why so many people got infected,” said Joe.

“If people out there are like me fighting for their people who are locked up, for their rights. Don’t give up, don’t keep quiet. Just keep fighting,” said Amie.

