Heat and haze return to the Inland Northwest today – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, August 10:

  • Heat starting to kick in
  • 100 degrees by Friday
  • Hazy sunshine
  • Cooling next week

Expect sun, some clouds and warmer temperatures. We will hit 88 degrees by dinnertime.

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect tomorrow through Saturday.

Here’s a look at today’s high temperatures across the state:

Heat will start building in today with much hotter temperatures in the forecast tomorrow. We will be near or at 100 degrees through Saturday, and then we start to cool down. Conditions will be hot and hazy through Sunday.

