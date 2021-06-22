‘Excessive Heat Watch’ issued for most of Eastern Washington as heat wave approaches

SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for a dangerous heatwave expected to hit the Inland Northwest this weekend.

Most of Eastern Washington is now under ‘Very High’ heat risk category.

The National Weather Service in Spokane, WA has issued an Excessive Heat Watch in anticipation of an extreme heat wave that will impact the Inland Northwest this weekend. Beginning Friday, temperatures will warm into the upper 90s before reaching the 100s Sat – Tues. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/DIEH5e2ZPC — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 22, 2021

‘Very High’ means high risk for the entire population due to a long duration of heat, with little to no relief overnight.

4 News Now’s Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker is tracking this heatwave, with temperatures looking to smash local records at 108 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

National Weather Service warns this heat will impact people who are pregnant, newborns and children, elderly people and people with chronic illnesses—age and medical conditions make the body less able to regulate temperature.

Naturally, normal heat advice is critically important:

Do not leave anyone, including pets, alone in a closed car

Use air conditioners and stay in the shade

Drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

The impacts of heat are not the same for everyone – there are many who are more vulnerable for the impacts of hot weather. With low amounts of air conditioning in our area, it becomes even more important to plan ahead and be aware of the upcoming weather conditions. #wawx pic.twitter.com/ui8pcfRzw5 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 22, 2021

