‘Excessive Heat Watch’ issued for most of Eastern Washington as heat wave approaches
SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for a dangerous heatwave expected to hit the Inland Northwest this weekend.
Most of Eastern Washington is now under ‘Very High’ heat risk category.
‘Very High’ means high risk for the entire population due to a long duration of heat, with little to no relief overnight.
4 News Now’s Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker is tracking this heatwave, with temperatures looking to smash local records at 108 degrees Monday and Tuesday.
National Weather Service warns this heat will impact people who are pregnant, newborns and children, elderly people and people with chronic illnesses—age and medical conditions make the body less able to regulate temperature.
Naturally, normal heat advice is critically important:
- Do not leave anyone, including pets, alone in a closed car
- Use air conditioners and stay in the shade
- Drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty
- Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing
