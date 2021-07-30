Excessive Heat Warning in effect as temperatures reach 100 degrees – Mark

Here is a look at the 4 Things to know for Friday, July 30:

Excessive Heat Warning in effect

Triple digit temperatures today and Saturday

Big cool down Sunday

Possible showers

Today will by sunny, hazy and hot. Temperatures will hit 102 degrees by dinnertime.

The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Saturday night.

Temperatures are forecast to be very hot across the state.

Expect hot, dry weather with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through Saturday. Sunday will be cooler with showers expected. Temperatures will be even cooler Monday with more showers possible.