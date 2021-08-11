An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Saturday – Mark

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect throughout the region. Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Stay safe out there!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, August 11:

Excessive Heat Warning in effect

100 degrees Friday or Saturday

Hazy sunshine

Big cool down next week

Today will be sunny and hot. Temperatures will reach 97 degrees by dinnertime.

Temperatures will be hot across the state today.

High pressure and heat will stick around for several day with high temperatures in the upper 90s. A front moves in Sunday with breezy and cooler conditions.