EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING; near record temperatures through Saturday

One degree Fahrenheit doesn’t seem like a big deal. But the difference between 99° and 100° is HUGE! Why bother having a heat wave if you can’t officially reach the triple digits? We hit 99° for a high in Spokane today, and the possibility of triple-digit heat is looking less likely. That one degree will keep us out of the record books for the highest number of 100°+ days in a season (right now, we are tied with 1928 at six days). Even so, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remains in effect through Saturday. Our temperatures and our air quality will take a step back for Thursday as a weak disturbance drops down out of Canada. We will top out in the mid 90s, which is still almost 10 degrees above average.

The temperatures will begin increasing again on Friday, finally topping out at 99° on Saturday. Changes are on the way starting the second half of the weekend. Our ridge of high pressure will break down as an upper-level trough approaches from the Northwest. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees for Sunday, and they will drop another 10 degrees or so for Monday! There is a slight chance of showers on Monday as well.