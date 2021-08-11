EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING; here we go again into the 90s and triple digits – Kris

There’s not a lot of buzz around the Inland Northwest about this upcoming heat wave. After all of the records we’ve shattered during this extremely hot summer, I think many of us have become at least somewhat acclimated to 90°+ heat. That said, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will take effect Wednesday at noon and will continue through Saturday. High temperatures will jump into the mid-to-upper 90s starting tomorrow. In addition to the heat, a shift in the winds might bring an increase in smoke from area wildfires. The Air Quality Index, however, is expected to stay in the “moderate” range.

Our heat wave will peak on Saturday at 100°. If we do reach the triple-digits in Spokane, it will set a new record for the most 100°+ days in a season. We’ve had 6 so far, which ties the record set back in 1928. Another record that will easily fall this week is the number of 90°+ days. The record is 39 set back in 1958. As of today, we have had 36 days of 90°+ heat. As you can see from the 7-day forecast, we’ll have no trouble breaking that record.

You might also notice in the 7-day forecast, that the temperature DROPS starting Sunday. The 8-14 day forecast indicates that we might have a chance to get used to the cool weather! Acclimated or not, it will be nice to get a break from the heat.