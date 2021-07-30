EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: closing out July with the hottest weather of the month – Kris

We’re heading back into the triple digits in Spokane for the first time since late June. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will approach record highs, and an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect through Saturday evening. For Friday, expect a high of 101° in Spokane. A shift in winds could bring an increase in smoke from area wildfires. Otherwise, expect sunny skies.

Our warming trend will peak on Sunday at a record tying 103°. And then we will start to see some changes. High temperatures will cool slightly for Sunday as an upper level system moves into the region. That also brings the *chance of some showers on Sunday and Monday. Thunderstorms are also a possibility, but thankfully, they will come along with rain.