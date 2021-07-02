Excessive Heat Warning canceled for some parts of Eastern Washington, N. Idaho

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

The Excessive Heat Warning that has been in place for the past several days has been canceled in some parts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

The National Weather Service in Spokane said Friday that the warning has been canceled for Pullman, Sandpoint and Colville.

Excessive Heat Warning has been cancelled for Pullman, Sandpoint, and Colville. Cooler nights ahead with lows in the 50s to bring some much needed relief! It will still be very warm in Omak, Wenatchee, Ephrata, Spokane, and Lewiston – Heat Adv through 7 PM SAT. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/sHRfok9pj2 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 2, 2021

After triple digit temperatures and warm nights, it looks like cooler temperatures are on the way for these areas. Lows will be in the 50s, bringing some relief.

Meanwhile, the hot weather continues in Spokane, Wenatchee, Ephrata, Omak and Lewiston. A Heat Advisory remains in place through 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Over the next 10 days, temperatures across the region are expected to stay in the mid to high 90s, with sunny conditions and some partly-cloudy days.

The latest information is available through the 4 News Now weather app. Click here to download.

RELATED: More comfortable temperatures are moving in slowly – Mark

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.