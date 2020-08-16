Excessive heat on the way for Sunday through Tuesday – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – If you thought Saturday was hot, just wait until we head into Sunday! We have record heat on the way, with most places heading into the triple digits.
An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Sunday at noon until Tuesday evening. Other portions of our region will also be under a Heat Advisory. A slight disturbance will also move in from the south, bringing the chance for thunderstorms Sunday night into Tuesday.
Thankfully, things will start to cool off a bit on Wednesday. Breezy conditions and 90 degree temps will linger in the forecast up until the weekend. Stay safe out there!
