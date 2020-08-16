Excessive heat on the way for Sunday through Tuesday – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you thought Saturday was hot, just wait until we head into Sunday! We have record heat on the way, with most places heading into the triple digits.

SUNDAY'S HIGHS: It's going to be a HOT Sunday with near record highs across the region. Make sure to hydrate out there and dress for the weather! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/w8wcsKnYYu — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 16, 2020

HEAT WAVE: If you think today is hot, just wait until we head into Sunday. Temperatures will be in the triple digits starting tomorrow. An Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory will be in effect starting tomorrow afternoon until Tuesday eve. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/yw8GRRouTj — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 15, 2020

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Sunday at noon until Tuesday evening. Other portions of our region will also be under a Heat Advisory. A slight disturbance will also move in from the south, bringing the chance for thunderstorms Sunday night into Tuesday.

7-DAY FORECAST: Hot temperatures will continue up until Tuesday. We'll cool down a bit on Wednesday heading into the weekend. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/MwzqtcHKDG — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 16, 2020

Thankfully, things will start to cool off a bit on Wednesday. Breezy conditions and 90 degree temps will linger in the forecast up until the weekend. Stay safe out there!

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.