Excessive heat and unhealthy smoke! There’s relief in the forecast, but not in time for the weekend. – Kris

It’s hard enough finding a place to stay cool during this EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, but now we’re faced with avoiding the smoke as well! Both of those hazards will be sticking around for another less-than-perfect summer weekend in the Inland Northwest. For Friday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s once again. In Spokane, this will be the 39th time we’ve hit 90° or higher, tying the record set back in 1958. Smoke from area wildfires will hang over the region on Friday. Expect the Air Quality Index to reach the “Unhealthy” range at times.

The hot, dry, smoky weather will continue through Saturday. Sunday will be hot as well, however, a cold front will arrive late in the day and into Monday. That will bring a 10-15 degree drop in temperatures. It will also bring breezy conditions that will help scour out the wildfire smoke. Unfortunately, the change in our weather pattern doesn’t include a lot of rain. Right now, it looks like only a slight chance of showers on Tuesday.