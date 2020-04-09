Ex-Huskies star Isaiah Thomas donates pizza to UW Medicine staff fighting COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: UW Medicine

Former Husky and NBA star Isaiah Thomas donated over 100 pizzas to feed hungry healthcare workers on Tuesday.

The pizzas, which Thomas purchased from local restaurant Pagliacci, were delivered to staff at Harborview Medical Center, UW Medical Center Montlake and UW Medical Center- Northwest.

Having grown up in the Pacific Northwest, Thomas said he’s happy to support medical and cleaning staff by providing a free dinner during this crucial time, a spokeswoman for UW Medicine said.

“My family and I appreciate you and want you to know we couldn’t get through this without you,” Thomas said to medical staff.

He will deliver another batch of pizzas next Tuesday.

READ: Here’s how you can be a helper during the coronavirus pandemic

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.