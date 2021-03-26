EWU’s Groves brothers entering transfer portal

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 20: in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Josh Duplechian/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington’s Tanner Groves and Jacob Groves have entered the transfer portal.

The brothers put on quite a show against Kansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament that surely put them on the map. Tanner had 35 points and Jacob had 23.

Their announcement came shortly after head men’s basketball coach Shantay Legans announced he would be leaving the program to take the head coaching job at the University of Portland.

RELATED: EWU men’s basketball coach Shantay Legans heading to University of Portland

In a tweet Friday, Tanner said he is not ruling EWU out, but wanted to explore his options.

“In light of the situation I believe it is in my best interest to explore all of my options and enter the transfer portal,” Groves said. “This does not mean I am certain about leaving EWU, I would just like to explore all of the options that are out there. Regardless of my situation I am so grateful for the experiences I gained at EWU and the relationships I have formed.”

https://twitter.com/tannergroves/status/1375552102253043713

READ: Eastern Washington’s upset bid comes up short against Kansas

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.