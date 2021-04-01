EWU women’s basketball head coach Wendy Schuller leaving program after 20 years

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University women’s basketball head coach Wendy Schuller is leaving her position after 20 years.

“I want to thank Coach Schuller for her years of service and leadership of the women’s basketball program,” said EWU athletic director Lynn Hickey. “Within our community, she has been a wonderful representative of Eastern Washington University and the athletic department. We wish all the best to Wendy and her family.”

Schuller was the university’s seventh head coach for the women’s basketball team, brought on board for the 2001-2002 season, leading them to a 277–322 record overall and a 166–169 Big Sky Conference record. Over the years, her players have earned 54 All-Big Sky awards.

EWU says they are beginning a national search for the next head coach, effective immediately.

