EWU will continue to offer most courses virtually during upcoming winter quarter

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University will continue to offer most courses online for the upcoming winter quarter.

The “Max Flex” model does allow for some in-person instruction, though the majority of classes are held virtually.

In a release, the university said spring semester classes will follow the same format utilized this fall, which included a mix of online and in-person instruction, when it’s safe to do so.

“This sensible approach will help ensure the health and safety of our entire campus community,” said interim president David May. “At the same time, we must continue to look at ways to find a strong path forward and provide academic continuity during this uncertain period so students can continue their progress toward a degree.

EWU continues to work with public health officials to guide its decision-making process. The plan is designed for flexibility so online offerings can switch to in-person instruction or a hybrid model if public health restrictions ease. If concerns grow, all courses can shift online.

The university also plans to offer residential halls and limited dining operations for students who choose to live on campus.

