EWU takes down UNLV in a double-overtime thriller to open the 2021 season

by Keith Osso

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

LAS VEGAS — Eric Barriere threw two passes in overtime, both were touchdowns as Eastern takes down UNLV 35-33 in double overtime Thursday night. UNLV scored on their possession in double-overtime but the 2-point conversion failed.

The first play of the second overtime was a touchdown strike from Eric Barriere to Blake Gobel, 2-point conversion was good to give the Eagles the 35-27 lead and put pressure on the Rebels.

Both teams scored easy touchdowns in the first overtime to extend the game, first on a run by UNLV, answered on the first play on a pass by EWU.

Eric Barriere led the offense right down the field to put the Eagles in position to score, but Eastern slowed down to set up the game-winning field goal attempt instead of trying to score the touchdown. The 32 yard field goal attempt was missed badly by Seth Harrison, his third miss of the game, to send the game to overtime.

The game winning score was set up by a 46 yard bomb from Barriere to Andrew Boston on 2nd and 23.

Eastern got a huge interception from Tre Weed with just over three minutes remaining.

The Eagles had the lead most of the 2nd half after Eric Barriere hit Efton Chism III who bounced off a tackle and took it into the end zone.

UNLV got their second interception of the game to setup a field goal to cut the lead to 8.

The ensuing kickoff was fumbled by Eastern, the Rebels recovered, and UNLV punched it in and added the 2-point conversion to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

