EWU student wins silver in Tokyo Paralympics

by Matthew Kincanon

TOKYO, Japan — An Eastern Washington University student with cerebral palsy took home a silver medal Sunday in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Jaleen Roberts, who currently lives in Spokane, won a silver medal in the Women’s Long Jump T37 event. She had a prenatal stroke that caused her cerebral palsy, according to the Paralympics website.

Also, Roberts wants to become a P.E. teacher and be a good role model for her students, the website said. It added that she wants to show students that, despite having a disability, she can do everything that everyone else can do.

The Paralympic Games will be going on until Sept. 5.

