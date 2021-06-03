EWU reverses decision, now requires students and staff to get COVID vaccine

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University has reversed its previous decision, and is now requiring students and staff to get the COVID vaccine by this fall.

There will be exemptions for religious and medical reasons.

“At this point, as the situation and information has evolved, I understand that it is in the best interest of the full university community to add a requirement for vaccinations to the incentives that are already in place,” said EWU interim President David May.

EWU previously determined they would not require students to get the vaccine, but reevaluated that decision in recent weeks after new guidance from the American College Health Association.

The university is holding a walk-in vaccine clinic June 9, giving students the opportunity to get the single-shot Johnson & Johnson shot before leaving for the summer.

For more information, including David May’s full letter on the decision, visit the Eastern Washington University website.

