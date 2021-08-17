Eastern Washington University requiring masks at Spokane facilities

by Erin Robinson

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University will require all students and staff to wear masks at its Spokane facilities.

A decision about the Cheney campus will come at a later time.

Associate Vice President Lance Kissler said courses at the Spokane facilities start on August 23, which is what prompted the recent decision.

There are very few students currently on campus in Cheney, so a decision regarding required mask-wearing will be made closer to the start of the quarter programs on September 22.

Kissler said the university will conduct that analysis on September 15, but the masking requirement may change at any time.

EWU joins Gonzaga University in making the decision to require masks on campus, regardless of vaccination status.

These requirements come as COVID-19 spikes in Spokane County. The majority of cases and hospitalizations are occurring in unvaccinated people.

Both EWU and Gonzaga, as well as Washington State University, have already issued a vaccine requirement for students and staff.

Exemptions are available, but Eastern is encouraging people to get the shot. They are even offering incentives, like scholarships, parking passes and athletics gear.

