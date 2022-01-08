EWU quarterback brings home Walter Payton Award

Eric Barriere

FRISCO, Texas– The third time is a charm for Eastern Washington University quarterback Eric Barriere.

He earned the Walter Payton Award, which is given to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. It’s also known as the ‘Heisman Trophy of the FCS.’

Last season, the star player fell six votes short of taking home the prestigious recognition. In 2019, Barriere finished fifth in the final vote.

Barriere was at the Stats Perform National Awards banquet in Frisco, Texas, to receive the award in person.

“This is a great feeling. I’ve put in a lot of work throughout my college years and have been through a lot of adversity. To finally have this moment, to be at this awards show with a lot of great people is a huge honor,” said Barriere. “I’m thankful, I’m thankful every day. The first book I ever read was a Walter Payton book, so to see everything come full circle is kind of crazy. It’s a blessing, I’m up there with a lot of great people and I will forever be thankful.”

Eastern Washington now has four Walter Payton trophies, making it the school that has the most in the award’s 35-year history. The last Eagle to bring it home was former EWU wide receiver and current Los Angeles Ram Cooper Kupp in 2015.

Earlier this week, Barriere was named the FCS Athletic Directors Association Offensive Player of the Year for the second-straight year.

This season he threw for 5,070 yards, 46 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

