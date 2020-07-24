EWU QB Eric Barriere named Big Sky preseason offensive MVP

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

EWU fifth-year senior Eric Barriere was named Big Sky preseason offensive MVP Friday Courtesy: EWU Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. – A pair of standout seniors on the Eastern Washington University football team have been selected to the 2020 Big Sky Conference Preseason All-Conference Team announced Friday (July 24) by the league as part of the Big Sky’s Virtual Media Days. The selections were made by a committee of media members in the league.

Quarterback Eric Barriere was selected as the preseason MVP of the Big Sky as he enters his senior season as a 2019 All-American and 2020 preseason All-American. Sixth-year senior offensive tackle Tristen Taylor , who has earned All-Big Sky Conference honors in all of his first three years as an Eagle, joined Barriere on the Big Sky’s preseason all-conference squad.

Barriere hails from Inglewood, Calif., and is a 2016 graduate of La Habra HS. Taylor graduated in 2015 from Stagg High School and is from Stockton, Calif. That duo represents 71 total games worth of experience at EWU, including 64 total starts.

Barriere has previously earned third team All-Big Sky honors as both a sophomore (2018) and junior (2019). With 31 total games of experience, he is 16-7 in 23 career games as a starter, with 6,300 total passing yards and 7,519 yards of offense as an Eagle. He is a communication studies major.

“What an awesome honor it is to be recognized by the Big Sky as the preseason offensive MVP,” said Eastern head coach Aaron Best . “Eric is such a special football talent and is also incredible off of the field. The four years of Eric’s journey and his commitment to be the best have put him in this position. His exclamation point will be his senior year, and we are all certainly tuned in and ready to watch Eric after another year of preparation.”

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Taylor has started all 40 games he has played in his career thus far after missing the last 12 games in 2018 with a knee injury. A three-time All-Big Sky selection, he enters the 2020 season with the most starts on the offense and the most overall. He earned second team All-Big Sky honors in 2019 and was honorable mention in 2016 and 2017.

“It is certainly your body of work in your career up to this point which contributes to being selected preseason Big Sky All-Conference,” said Best. “There are very few offensive linemen in this league who have played in as many games and at the high level Tristen plays week in and week out. His dedication to his craft has been recognized by the league. The season becomes his final opportunity as a senior to continue the EWU offensive line legacy that has remained consistent for over 30 years.”

Since Taylor first played for EWU in 2016 in a season-opening victory at Washington State, Eastern has gone 38-14 overall and 27-5 in the league, with Big Sky titles in 2016 and 2018 and third-place finishes in 2017 and 2019. Eastern is 28-12 in the 40 games Taylor has started.

Barriere made his EWU debut as a redshirt freshman in 2017, took over as starter as an injury replacement in 2018 and then started all 12 games a year ago.

2020 Big Sky Football Preseason All-Conference Team

Offensive MVP: Eric Barriere , Eastern Washington, QB

Defensive MVP: Jace Lewis, Montana, LB

Offense

Quarterback: Eric Barriere , Eastern Washington

Wide Receiver: Samuel Akem, Montana

Wide Receiver: Samori Toure, Montana

Wide Receiver: Pierre Williams, Sacramento State

Offensive Lineman: Conlan Beaver, Montana

Offensive Lineman: Ben Bos, Weber State

Offensive Lineman: Lewis Kidd, Montana State*

Offensive Lineman: Tristen Taylor , Eastern Washington

Offensive Lineman: Taylor Tuiasosopo, Montana State

Offensive Lineman: Ty Whitworth, Weber State*

Tight End: Marshel Martin, Sacramento State

Running Back: Josh Davis, Weber State

Running Back: Elijah Dotson, Sacramento State

Fullback: Clay Moss, Weber State

Defense

Defensive Tackle: Bryce Rodgers, UC Davis

Defensive Tackle: Jared Scheiss, Weber State

Defensive End: Josiah Erickson, Sacramento State

Defensive End: George Tarlas, Weber State

Outside Linebacker: Nick Eaton, UC Davis

Outside Linebacker: Christian Ellis, Idaho

Inside Linebacker: Jace Lewis, Montana

Inside Linebacker: Tre Walker, Idaho

Defensive Back: Anthony Adams, Portland State*

Defensive Back: Daron Bland, Sacramento State

Defensive Back: Robby Hauck, Montana

Defensive Back: Eddie Heckard, Weber State

Defensive Back: Devon King, UC Davis

Special Teams/Other

Special Teams: Emmanuel Daigbe, Portland State

Kicker: Luis Aguilar, Northern Arizona

Punter: DJ Arnson, Northern Arizona

Kickoff Returner: Malik Flowers, Montana

Punt Returner: Rashid Shaheed, Weber State

All-Purpose: BJ Perkinson, Sacramento State

* Denotes unanimous selection

EWU Athletics