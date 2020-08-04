EWU President to step down, university’s provost appointed interim president

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Courtesy: Eastern Washington University

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University’s Mary Cullinan announced she will step down from her role as university president.

Cullinan made the announcement in a Board Meeting Tuesday morning.

In June, Eastern Washington University staff and students spoke out, concerned about the university’s future and leadership as it faces a financial downturn. In a Board Meeting, the Senate Faculty voted almost unanimously that it has no confidence in Dr. Cullinan, something the faculty has been building over the years.

This is a developing story.

