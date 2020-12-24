EWU Orchestra takes over Reese Court for socially distant performance

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

CHENEY, Wash. — The Eastern Washington University Orchestra wasn’t able to hold a typical concert this year because of the pandemic, but students and staff weren’t about to let that stop them from performing.

Instead, orchestra students took over Reese Court to perform Vivaldi’s “Autumn” Concerto.

“While the location created acoustical challenges for the orchestra members and recording engineer, it also created a unique and colorful backdrop for the videographers,” said EWU Orchestra Director John Marshall. “As one onlooker commented, ‘Reese Court has never sounded so beautiful.'”

You can watch the recording below.

