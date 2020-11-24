EWU men’s basketball season opener canceled over COVID-19 concerns

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University’s men’s basketball season opener against Oregon has been canceled due to COVID-19 and isolation concerns among team members, according to head coach Shantay Legans.

Isolation protocols have now called into question whether EWU would have enough scholarship players available to play ball.

“The health and well-being of our student athletes is always our primary concern,” said Legans. “We rely on the school and county health experts to guide us though these unprecedented times. We look forward to re-scheduling this game as it is always fun to play the top teams in our region.”

Eastern is next scheduled to play against Washington State University on Saturday, as long as the players currently quarantined are tested and cleared to play.

