EWU gets 14 seed, will play Kansas in first round of NCAA tournament

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just a day after wrapping up the Big Sky Championship the Eastern Eagles are in Indianapolis where they will open up the NCAA tournament against Kansas Saturday

The Eagles are a hot basketball team really turning up the heat down the stretch and winning in blowout fashion at the Big Sky tournament in Boise.

