EWU football coach Aaron Best tests positive for COVID-19, game to continue as scheduled

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University football coach Aaron Best has tested positive for COVID-19, days before the Eags’ opening game at Idaho.

According to a release, Best is asymptomatic. He learned about his positive results through a routine weekly COVID test.

While Best is now in quarantine, the university says the game will continue as scheduled, seeing as no other team member has tested positive.

The decision was made in coordination with the Big Sky Conference, medical staff, and athletic administrators from both universities.

“It is certainly unfortunate not to be able to enjoy this Saturday as an entire EWU football family,” said Best. “The team is ready to compete and their preparation to get to this stage has been nothing less than incredible. We will all be back together soon!”

